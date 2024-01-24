Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, BWA, ICVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 9,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 928,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) saw options trading volume of 16,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,100 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Icosavax Inc (Symbol: ICVX) options are showing a volume of 5,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of ICVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of ICVX. Below is a chart showing ICVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

