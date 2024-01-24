Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, BWA, ICVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 9,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 928,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) saw options trading volume of 16,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,100 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Icosavax Inc (Symbol: ICVX) options are showing a volume of 5,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of ICVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,200 underlying shares of ICVX. Below is a chart showing ICVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, BWA options, or ICVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVBS
ALP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.