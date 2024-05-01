Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, QCOM, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 11,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 35,943 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 34,700 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

