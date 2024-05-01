Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, QCOM, OXY

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 35,943 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 34,700 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, QCOM options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Realtyome Average Annual Return
CGW Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.