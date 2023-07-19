Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, CPRI, LAZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 108,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 17,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 13,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 42,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, CPRI options, or LAZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.