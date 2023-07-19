Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, CPRI, LAZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 108,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 17,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 13,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 42,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, CPRI options, or LAZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding KB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AKRO
Funds Holding IOCT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.