Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, ROK, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 15,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 6,466 contracts, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 103.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 83,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
