Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, FLGT, TPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 19,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 6,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 1,468 contracts, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 23,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,800 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, FLGT options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
