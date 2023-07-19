Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, SNOW, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 23,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 91,356 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 147.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 14,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 48,103 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

