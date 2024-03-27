Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, TMUS, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 15,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 23,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 11,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

