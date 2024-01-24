Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, CHTR, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 27,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 8,877 contracts, representing approximately 887,700 underlying shares or approximately 98% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 66,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 29,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, CHTR options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
