Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LIVN, APP, SONO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 16,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 12,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,600 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, APP options, or SONO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding XLPI
ANF Stock Predictions
SRE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.