News & Insights

Markets
LIVN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LIVN, APP, SONO

August 09, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 16,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 12,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,600 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, APP options, or SONO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding XLPI
 ANF Stock Predictions
 SRE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIVN
APP
SONO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.