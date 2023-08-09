Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LIVN, APP, SONO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 16,094 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 12,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,600 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, APP options, or SONO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.