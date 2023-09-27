Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LITE, BXP, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 6,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 635,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) saw options trading volume of 6,711 contracts, representing approximately 671,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 126,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
