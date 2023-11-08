Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEU, BX, LCID

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total volume of 814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 26,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 186,097 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 23,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, BX options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.