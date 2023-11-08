News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEU, BX, LCID

November 08, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total volume of 814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 26,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 186,097 contracts, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 23,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
