Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LCID, DD, ITT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 302,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 34,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 17,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 2,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

