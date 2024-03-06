News & Insights

KR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, ENPH, TMO

March 06, 2024 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 22,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 20,814 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KR options, ENPH options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



