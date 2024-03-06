Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, ENPH, TMO

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 20,814 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, ENPH options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: APLE Price Target
Globe Life 13F Filers
AES Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.