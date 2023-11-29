Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, APO, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 23,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,200 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 14,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 4,038 contracts, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KR options, APO options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.