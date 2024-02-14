News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, DVA, MPC

February 14, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 37,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,500 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 3,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 11,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,300 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, DVA options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

