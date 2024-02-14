Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, DVA, MPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 37,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,500 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 3,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 11,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,300 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KHC options, DVA options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
