Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBL, NFE, GM

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 5,719 contracts, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 100,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 25,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JBL options, NFE options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
