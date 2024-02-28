News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBL, NFE, GM

February 28, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total volume of 5,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 565,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 5,719 contracts, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 100,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 25,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

