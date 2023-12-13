Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, PLAB, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 3,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 2,749 contracts, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 120,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

