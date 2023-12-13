Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, PLAB, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 3,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 2,749 contracts, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,900 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 120,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JACK options, PLAB options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
Institutional Holders of INDS
Institutional Holders of MER
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.