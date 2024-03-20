Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, ACN, OXY

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 8,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 33,505 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
