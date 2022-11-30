Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IT, VLO, EOG

November 30, 2022

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 3,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 479,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 21,460 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 22,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,800 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

