Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, CZR, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 32,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 20,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 20,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, CZR options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
