Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INMD, MGM, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD), where a total of 6,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 24,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 19,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

