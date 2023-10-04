News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INMD, MGM, SNOW

October 04, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD), where a total of 6,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 24,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 19,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INMD options, MGM options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
