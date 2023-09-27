Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, Z, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 21,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 12,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 4,932 contracts, representing approximately 493,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

