Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, MPW, NE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 8,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 846,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 84,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 16,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) saw options trading volume of 7,056 contracts, representing approximately 705,600 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

