Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, AMZN, PEP

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 238,059 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 20,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 32,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 14,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
