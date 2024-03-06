News & Insights

Markets
HUM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, AMZN, PEP

March 06, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 8,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 876,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 238,059 contracts, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 20,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 32,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 14,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, AMZN options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

