Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBS, ASC, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 4,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Ardmore Shipping Corp (Symbol: ASC) saw options trading volume of 3,776 contracts, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of ASC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of ASC. Below is a chart showing ASC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, ASC options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

