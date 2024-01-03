Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, UAL, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 8,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 808,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 143,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 24,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

