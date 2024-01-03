News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, UAL, AAL

January 03, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 8,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 808,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 37,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 143,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 24,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, UAL options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
