Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, MCD, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 5,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 516,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 10,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 4,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
