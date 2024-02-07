Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, ITT, NSSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 12,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 2,259 contracts, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 2,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
