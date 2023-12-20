Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GSAT, LSTR, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), where a total of 24,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 13,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

