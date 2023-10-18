Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, MRNA, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 75,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 436.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 11,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 110,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 328.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 13,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 13,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
