Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, ALB, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 26,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 31,308 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 59,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ALB options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.