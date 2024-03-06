Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, ALB, QCOM

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 31,308 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 59,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, ALB options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: David Einhorn Stock Picks
MEMP Videos
NCS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.