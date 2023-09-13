Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRMN, ACN, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total volume of 3,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 343,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 7,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 8,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

