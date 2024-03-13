Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, LQDA, WCC

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 4,637 contracts, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 6,985 contracts, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, LQDA options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
