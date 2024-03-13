News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, LQDA, WCC

March 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 234,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 4,637 contracts, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 6,985 contracts, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
