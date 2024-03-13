Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, LQDA, WCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 234,100 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 20,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 4,637 contracts, representing approximately 463,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) saw options trading volume of 6,985 contracts, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, LQDA options, or WCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

