Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GKOS, VFC, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 4,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 405,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 88,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 40,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 5,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GKOS options, VFC options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
