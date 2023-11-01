News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GKOS, VFC, VIRT

November 01, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 4,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 405,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.6% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 88,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 40,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 5,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GKOS options, VFC options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
