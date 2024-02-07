Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, CROX, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 36,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 8,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, CROX options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

