Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GFS, ILMN, ODFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total volume of 5,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 553,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 8,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 3,027 contracts, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GFS options, ILMN options, or ODFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.