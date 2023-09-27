Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEF, UNP, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total volume of 762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 12,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 9,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 943,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
