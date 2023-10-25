Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLS, KALU, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), where a total of 7,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 759,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of FLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of FLS. Below is a chart showing FLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) saw options trading volume of 513 contracts, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares or approximately 66% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 2,733 contracts, representing approximately 273,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLS options, KALU options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
