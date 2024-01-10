Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, CAR, SATS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 27,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 22,379 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,000 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, CAR options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
