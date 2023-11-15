Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, HD, DG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 19,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112.47 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112.47 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 28,596 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 22,115 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FANG options, HD options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EEP shares outstanding history
IIH Videos
III Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.