Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, HD, DG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 19,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112.47 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112.47 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 28,596 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 22,115 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

