Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXR, UEC, LDOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), where a total of 10,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.6% of EXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of EXR. Below is a chart showing EXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) options are showing a volume of 59,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) options are showing a volume of 5,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
