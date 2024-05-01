Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, HUM, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 15,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 14,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 5,877 contracts, representing approximately 587,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

