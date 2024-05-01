Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, HUM, SHAK

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 14,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 5,877 contracts, representing approximately 587,700 underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, HUM options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of TTEK
REG Videos
Funds Holding GSX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.