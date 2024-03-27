Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, CVS, WMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 8,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,602 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 12,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 2,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 213,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

