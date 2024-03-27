News & Insights

Markets
EXPE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, CVS, WMS

March 27, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 8,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 36,602 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 12,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 2,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 213,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, CVS options, or WMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STRP Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding VXF
 FISI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
CVS
WMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.