Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, WMT, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 3,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 34,062 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 7,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 13,320 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 4,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, WMT options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding APA
XDSQ Videos
Institutional Holders of EXAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.