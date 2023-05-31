Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, WMT, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 3,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 34,062 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 7,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 13,320 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 4,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,500 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

