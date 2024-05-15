News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, PYPL, CPRI

May 15, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 5,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 538,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 53,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 8,073 contracts, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

