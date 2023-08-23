Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, AMD, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 11,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 374,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 19,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 8,058 contracts, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
