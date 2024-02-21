Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, POOL, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 6,385 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 638,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 1,485 contracts, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,300 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 101,028 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
