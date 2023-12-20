Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLX, CYTK, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total of 3,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.6% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 19,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 115,243 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 27,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLX options, CYTK options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KOLD Average Annual Return
LSCC Options Chain
PRTH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.