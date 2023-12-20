Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLX, CYTK, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total of 3,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.6% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 278,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 19,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 115,243 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 27,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLX options, CYTK options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.