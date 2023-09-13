Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, ILMN, INMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 17,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 5,801 contracts, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

