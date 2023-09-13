News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, ILMN, INMD

September 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 17,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 8,301 contracts, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 5,801 contracts, representing approximately 580,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ILMN options, or INMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding AIMC
 IQI Videos
 JG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
ILMN
INMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.