News & Insights

Markets
DDOG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, SCVL, SIG

October 18, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 16,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) options are showing a volume of 1,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 2,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, SCVL options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
 BRT YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of GLV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG
SCVL
SIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.