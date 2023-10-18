Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, SCVL, SIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 16,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) options are showing a volume of 1,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 2,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
